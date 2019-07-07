Azimuth Capital Management Lifted Illumina (ILMN) Position by $388,430; Bb Biotech Ag Lifted Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Position by $21.11 Million; Stock Declined

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 639,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.90M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 1.09 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 31/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS U.S. NDA FOR NKTR-181; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,119 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, up from 29,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. Nicholson John sold $2.70 million worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,122 were accumulated by Horizon. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Jefferies Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,600 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 6 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Moreover, Rhenman And Prns Asset Mgmt has 2.89% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Smithfield invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Parkside Natl Bank & Tru stated it has 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 371,594 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs invested in 6,000 shares. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.01% or 2.18M shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 30,560 shares to 93,895 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,948 shares, and cut its stake in Dassault Systems Sa (DASTY).

