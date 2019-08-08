Azimuth Capital Management Increased Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) by $1.74 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bridgeway Capital Management Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position as Valuation Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 395,750 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.96 million, down from 411,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $179.79. About 289,231 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 15,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 41,925 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 26,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 390,693 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23,080 shares to 112,508 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 41,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,595 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.37 million for 16.29 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

