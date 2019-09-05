Azimuth Capital Management Increased Holding in Bristol (BMY) as Market Valuation Declined; Highlander Capital Management Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 11.71M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 17,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 147,529 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 129,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.23 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Atlantic Equities Upgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After Trump Says China Wants to Restart Trade Talks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company owns 56,277 shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 85,255 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.01% or 14,806 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7.18 million shares. Rampart Mngmt Lc has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,703 shares. Sei Invs owns 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 569,989 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 27,228 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated holds 69,500 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Blue Capital Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bellecapital has invested 0.6% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 70,249 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 31,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,960 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 9,000 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,550 shares to 222,948 shares, valued at $27.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,055 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq Fu (HEDJ).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (NYSE:DAR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Smartsheet: Growth Isn’t Enough Anymore – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Inc has invested 1.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 5.95 million were reported by Letko Brosseau &. Ls Inv Advsrs Llc has 541,290 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management Inc has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc reported 361,707 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company reported 12,963 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.25% stake. Levin Strategies Lp owns 205,938 shares. White Pine Capital holds 0.62% or 54,127 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Partners Corp, New York-based fund reported 2,245 shares. Moreover, Phocas Financial has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,645 shares. Hudock Grp Lc has invested 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 3.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Css Ltd Il reported 61,430 shares stake.