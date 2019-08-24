Azimuth Capital Management Increased Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Position; Millennium Management Cut Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake

Millennium Management Llc decreased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 83.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 3.27M shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 648,123 shares with $3.01M value, down from 3.92 million last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $4.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 8.62M shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 26/04/2018 – Cemex’s First Quarter Profit Falls; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX AWARE SOME INVESTORS WON’T AGREE W/ M&A, SHARE ISSUANCE; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) stake by 56.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 15,089 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 41,925 shares with $4.86M value, up from 26,836 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr now has $83.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 2.27M shares traded or 192.35% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH

Millennium Management Llc increased Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 145,913 shares to 943,074 valued at $65.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (JNK) stake by 276,091 shares and now owns 414,891 shares. Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.73’s average target is 115.71% above currents $3.12 stock price. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $6.7 target.

