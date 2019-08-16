Azimuth Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Wabtec (WAB); Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined While Koshinski Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 6.22 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 91.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 28,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 59,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 31,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 4.20 million shares traded or 101.32% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 609 shares to 18,336 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dassault Systems Sa (DASTY) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,335 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $1.19 billion were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Senate Witnesses: Positive Train Control Still Faces Hurdles – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Westinghouse Air Brake’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 514,053 shares. Qci Asset Ny, a New York-based fund reported 153 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ckw Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 28 shares. 31,055 were reported by Agf Investments. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 14,441 shares. Fincl Management Pro stated it has 38 shares. 27,183 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Lc reported 0.08% stake. M&R Inc holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Redwood Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 3,990 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 5,468 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Century Companies Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 1.87M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Mgmt reported 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4,535 were accumulated by Boyar Asset Mngmt. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated owns 28,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Security Commerce, a West Virginia-based fund reported 38,143 shares. 446,963 were accumulated by Haverford Co. Benin Mgmt reported 4,960 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 13,670 shares. Paw Cap has invested 0.68% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 6,460 shares stake. Arcadia Investment Mi accumulated 0.02% or 1,050 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Citizens Northern Corporation holds 7,395 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 20,601 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co invested in 267,412 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 9,241 shares to 4,519 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,654 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.