Azimuth Capital Management Has Upped Its Bristol (BMY) Stake; Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 5.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 7,945 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 155,474 shares with $7.05 million value, up from 147,529 last quarter. Bristol now has $82.72B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 10.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Flatiron Health Expand Collaboration with a Three-Year Agreement; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) stake by 35.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 19,615 shares as Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 35,166 shares with $3.05 million value, down from 54,781 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc. now has $21.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 1.73 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.57% above currents $50.57 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Ftse/China 25 (FXI) stake by 44,350 shares to 59,645 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,830 shares and now owns 136,577 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $12500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $112.50’s average target is 24.38% above currents $90.45 stock price. Microchip Technology had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Thursday, May 9. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCHP in report on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) rating on Monday, May 6. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84 million for 17.26 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 6,451 shares to 74,932 valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH) stake by 16,115 shares and now owns 59,095 shares. Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was raised too.