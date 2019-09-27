Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $465,336 as Market Value Rose; Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $543,942 as Stock Declined

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 74,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, down from 76,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $230.11. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 8,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,207 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 15,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 1.16 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 5,017 shares to 239,763 shares, valued at $41.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap (IWP) by 3,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mdcap Value Ix (IWS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.12 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.83 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 140,131 shares to 291,355 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 16,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings.