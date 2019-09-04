Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Position by $2.89 Million; Market Value Rose; As Ametek (AME) Stock Price Rose, Snyder Capital Management LP Lifted by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 35,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 253,210 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01M, up from 218,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 263,897 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 17,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 59,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, down from 76,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $190.8. About 74,399 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 42.97 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 24,692 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 30,179 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 1 shares. Dsm Cap Limited reported 709,738 shares. 8 are held by Psagot Inv House. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Wendell David Associates has 0.16% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 1,948 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 6,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,066 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). invested in 197,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Next Century Growth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 51,903 shares to 57,177 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 90,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,352 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset has invested 1.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mgmt stated it has 13,483 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 32,403 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 52,592 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 2,969 shares. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.03% or 7,396 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 6,341 shares. Finance Services Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 2,572 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 1,603 shares. Two Sigma Limited holds 11,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 344,538 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 0.05% or 2.51 million shares. Moreover, Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 0.2% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 9,261 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0.68% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.82 million shares.

