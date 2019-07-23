Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed By $534,609 Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Rignet (RNET) Sentiment Is 0.76

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,799 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 76,696 shares with $14.72 million value, down from 79,495 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $234.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $213.08. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Rignet Inc (RNET) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 19 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 25 cut down and sold positions in Rignet Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 16.42 million shares, up from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Rignet Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 21 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.24 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Home Depot (HD) Stands Out From Home Improvement Peers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Investment Svcs Inc accumulated 3,282 shares. 214,789 are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 1.23% or 30,164 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 1.53% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 81,059 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.67% or 90,768 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Inc has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Guardian Tru invested in 668 shares or 0% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Menora Mivtachim Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 334,570 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank holds 0.1% or 1,336 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 1.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fosun Interest Ltd invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 1.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $194 target. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) stake by 13,830 shares to 59,920 valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 90,955 shares and now owns 222,352 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was raised too.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for clients with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $175.43 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network activities centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 28,279 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (RNET) has declined 30.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. for 831,654 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 5.00 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 508,260 shares. The New York-based Millennium Tvp Management Co. Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

More notable recent RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RigNet Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Call Information – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RigNet Announces Settlement of Inmarsat Arbitration Nasdaq:RNET – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RigNet Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Nasdaq:RNET – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RigNet Introduces Intelligent Remote LTE Services Nasdaq:RNET – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.