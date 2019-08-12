Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Stryker (SYK) Position; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Borgwarner (BWA)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 14,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 95,438 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.85 million, up from 80,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 934,239 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.74 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 496,393 were reported by Macquarie Gru Limited. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 11,667 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 124,481 were reported by Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Company. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 27,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). North Star Investment Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 9,081 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 9,423 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fjarde Ap accumulated 73,953 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hudson Bay Lp stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cibc Markets invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cipher Cap Lp reported 0.39% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 46,232 shares to 350,834 shares, valued at $34.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 27,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advsrs invested in 0.13% or 11,557 shares. Moreover, Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.82% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 14,253 shares. Essex Investment Lc owns 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 750 shares. Argent Tru owns 5,062 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 2,450 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adirondack stated it has 0.42% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Aviance Capital Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Trust Company reported 6,586 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 891 shares. Cohen Klingenstein invested in 1,342 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Community Comml Bank Na has 0.27% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Aimz Inv Limited Co reported 11,201 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 1,760 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America holds 0.02% or 892 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer reported 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

