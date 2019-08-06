Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $9.57 Million; Jabil (JBL) Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Lifted Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 68,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The hedge fund held 196,926 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 128,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 460,968 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 25/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Beiersdorf, Jabil

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 513.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 129,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 154,461 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 25,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 5.13 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 44,492 shares to 76,799 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,799 shares to 76,696 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.