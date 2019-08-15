Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake; Symphony Asset Management Position in Popular Com (BPOP) Raised as Share Price Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc Com (BPOP) by 203.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 11,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 17,544 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 452,771 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 43,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 111,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 68,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.95. About 581,485 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 11,763 shares to 5,885 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,434 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 8,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 9.80M shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Putnam Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 13,015 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Ellington Management Group Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 4,500 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Prelude Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 2,876 shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.19% or 49,007 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 89,091 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 156,383 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 185,753 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Popular, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Popular Inc. (BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Popular (BPOP) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 198,265 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,617 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 6,576 shares. 10,265 are held by Brandywine Managers Lc. Parametric Associates owns 126,764 shares. Sands Mngmt Ltd reported 147,110 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% or 4,578 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 296,599 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Llc reported 0.92% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cwm Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Meritage Grp Inc Limited Partnership has invested 2.32% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 644,507 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).