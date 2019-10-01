Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $335,984 as Valuation Rose; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Cut Position in Anheuser (BUD) by $8.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 1,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 56,508 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 54,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $215.67. About 933,920 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 76,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 220,080 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.54 million, down from 296,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.15. About 1.14 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Limited owns 0.09% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 40,301 shares. Fiduciary, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,264 shares. Co Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 17,102 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 5,047 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc reported 341,726 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 211,201 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners holds 0.06% or 5,075 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has 1,454 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weik holds 0.47% or 11,170 shares. Beddow Mngmt invested in 3.95% or 77,630 shares. 156,177 are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Benedict Financial Advsr invested in 0.32% or 8,692 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Llc invested in 50,720 shares. American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.95% or 20,173 shares. James Research accumulated 86 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.95B for 15.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.