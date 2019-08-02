Azimuth Capital Management Has Lowered Total System Services (TSS) Holding by $3.92 Million; Cadence Bank Na Position in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut by $1.34 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 9,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 55,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.17. About 3.03 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 41,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 99,595 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, down from 140,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 487,424 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 75,559 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,170 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 1,052 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Montag A And Associate has 9,365 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 6.52M shares or 0.05% of the stock. 7,129 were reported by American Century Companies. Pggm has invested 0.12% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,404 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,248 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 24,503 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 289,908 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 653,888 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 456,676 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. 2,297 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $209,548 were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K. 11,273 shares valued at $1.03 million were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III on Friday, February 8. Watson Patricia A also sold $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. 47,812 shares valued at $4.36M were sold by WOODS M TROY on Friday, February 8.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,819 shares to 116,392 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) by 43,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SpotOn Extends Partnership with TSYS to Expand Payments Capabilities to Merchants – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur Com accumulated 936,800 shares. Moreover, Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Co has 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Icon Advisers owns 10,400 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moneta Group Incorporated Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1.04% or 71,064 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Wealth invested in 0.56% or 12,852 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca owns 11,058 shares. Financial Advisory Service invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Strategic Advsrs Lc has 2.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,001 shares. Lynch Associate In holds 98,819 shares or 4.58% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs holds 1.43% or 172,609 shares. Df Dent & Inc stated it has 105,673 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Jmg Fincl Gp Limited has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zeke Advisors Lc reported 49,657 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 10.36M shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.