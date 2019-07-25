Azimuth Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Signature Bank Ny (SBNY) by $1.56 Million as Share Value Declined; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Decreased Its Dover (DOV) Position by $456,444; Stock Price Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.78. About 1.16 million shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Signature Bank Ny (SBNY) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,045 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 24,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Signature Bank Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $123.98. About 276,676 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 41,270 shares to 99,595 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 27,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,050 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. 2,184 shares valued at $196,713 were sold by Kosinski Anthony K on Wednesday, February 13. Kloosterboer Jay L had sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million. 7,272 shares valued at $641,609 were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12.

