Azimuth Capital Management Has Lifted Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake; Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Air Lease (AL) Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 23.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $10.34 million value, down from 327,500 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.39B valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 552,855 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Agilent Technologies (A) stake by 74.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 48,595 shares as Agilent Technologies (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 113,465 shares with $8.47 million value, up from 64,870 last quarter. Agilent Technologies now has $22.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 1.76 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 653,895 are held by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 9.20M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Copper Rock Capital holds 2% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 653,602 shares. Janney Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bell Retail Bank accumulated 0.05% or 5,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 67,396 shares in its portfolio. Btr Capital Incorporated accumulated 236,036 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Massachusetts Serv Co Ma invested in 0.01% or 697,325 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 24,918 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 278,612 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 586,030 shares. Motco owns 552 shares. Moreover, Sterling has 0.57% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.43 million shares.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.75M for 7.29 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 3,945 shares to 13,275 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,700 shares and now owns 37,134 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mason Street Ltd accumulated 45,066 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 204,623 were reported by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd. Spinnaker reported 3,694 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 9,351 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 1,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Conning accumulated 5,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wade G W & stated it has 5,564 shares. Moreover, Caprock Group has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,672 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 454,826 shares. American Grp Inc Inc owns 127,896 shares. Hartford Investment has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 34,808 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). M&R reported 769 shares stake. Axa holds 0.04% or 129,640 shares.

