Azimuth Capital Management Has Lifted Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $4.60 Million; Stock Price Rose; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Cut Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $510,055 as Stock Price Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 16,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 38,156 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72 million, up from 21,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $280.83. About 220,356 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 3,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 362,148 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.51M, down from 365,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 18.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 9,434 shares to 133,631 shares, valued at $16.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,366 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Is Investigating FleetCor Technologies (FLT); FleetCor Shareholders Encouraged to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comdata to Acquire Payroll Card Provider SOLE Financial – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company invested in 50,586 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 3,760 were accumulated by Art Advsr Lc. Putnam Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 465,289 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% or 41,041 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings stated it has 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Academy Capital Mgmt Tx has 87,724 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company reported 1.20 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gru Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 26,729 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares National 0 (SUB) by 4,571 shares to 11,244 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 10,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust Unit (PHYS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Widening The Trade War – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 7 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Big – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.