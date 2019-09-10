Azimuth Capital Management Has Increased Its Reins Grp Of America (RGA) Holding; Avista (AVA) Shorts Increased By 3.21%

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Reins Grp Of America (RGA) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 2,410 shares as Reins Grp Of America (RGA)’s stock rose 4.76%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 51,300 shares with $7.28 million value, up from 48,890 last quarter. Reins Grp Of America now has $9.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.65. About 166,153 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) had an increase of 3.21% in short interest. AVA's SI was 1.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.21% from 1.55M shares previously. With 464,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)'s short sellers to cover AVA's short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 145,374 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial owns 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 28,214 shares. 4,177 were reported by Jefferies Limited Liability Com. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 53,100 shares. Blackrock stated it has 6.08M shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.02% or 661,884 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 278,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm reported 0% stake. Mai Capital Mngmt has 1,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0.06% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Legacy Private has 4,810 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 24,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 0% stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 646,004 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,057 shares to 196,680 valued at $27.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 34,646 shares and now owns 58,297 shares. Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 15.7 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.

Among 2 analysts covering Avista Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:AVA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avista Corporation Common Stock has $4300 highest and $3500 lowest target. $39’s average target is -16.88% below currents $46.92 stock price. Avista Corporation Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, June 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Avista Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.11% or 57,572 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 403,880 shares. South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Legal General Grp Public Lc owns 0.01% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 480,255 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 2,571 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,665 were reported by Panagora Asset Inc. Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Laurion Capital L P has 0.02% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 42,931 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Co has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 10,648 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.04% or 27,300 shares.