Azimuth Capital Management Has Increased Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Holding By $1.33 Million; Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Sellers Decreased By 6.11% Their Shorts

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had a decrease of 6.11% in short interest. GDP’s SI was 118,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.11% from 126,100 shares previously. With 15,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s short sellers to cover GDP’s short positions. The SI to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.44%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 667 shares traded. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) has declined 12.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GDP News: 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP – PRODUCTION TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 3.3 BCFE IN QUARTER, VERSUS 2.3 BCFE; 22/05/2018 – GEN IV INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Goodrich Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM – RAISING ITS 2019 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO GROWTH OF 100-120% OVER MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LSP Has Had Talks With Goodrich About Shareholder Value, Has No Particular Proposals Now But May Take Steps in the Future; 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C., Affiliates Report Stake In Goodrich Petroleum; 21/04/2018 – DJ Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDP); 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL – ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH GOODRICH PETROLEUM MANAGEMENT, BOARD, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON MATTERS CONCERNING BUSINESS, OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR PRELIMINARY CAPITAL BUDGET OF $85-95 MLN; 15/05/2018 – GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP – PRELIMINARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANS FOR 2019 REMAIN UNCHANGED AT A RANGE OF $125 – $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS 13.56 PCT STAKE IN GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP AS OF MAY 24 – SEC FILING

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) stake by 58.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 24,560 shares as Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)’s stock rose 18.19%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 66,770 shares with $3.62M value, up from 42,210 last quarter. Cogent Communications Holdings now has $2.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 59,922 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M

Among 2 analysts covering Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cogent Comms had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 17,108 shares to 59,680 valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) stake by 62,540 shares and now owns 130,177 shares. Welltower Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cogent Communications (CCOI) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim’s Takeaways From Meeting With Cogent Communications’ CEO – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability has 97,453 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 65,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 33,959 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Ltd holds 5,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 367,418 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corp owns 6,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 702,367 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 808,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 29,095 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt Inc holds 35,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 59,878 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Colony Grp Lc has 0.06% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 28,240 shares. Blackrock owns 6.72M shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co owns 235,972 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.07% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has market cap of $143.90 million. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. It has a 22.54 P/E ratio. The firm owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States.

More notable recent Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Globalstar Announces the Successful Completion of MSS and Terrestrial Authorizations Across Africa, Covering a Population in Excess of 100 Million – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Goodrich Petroleum Announces Recent Developments and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Goodrich Petroleum Announces Year-End Reserves And Haynesville Well Results – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Goodrich Petroleum Announces Capital Expenditure Budget And 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TransEnterix Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.