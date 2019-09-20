Azimuth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Kimberly (KMB) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 3,040 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 71,069 shares with $9.47 million value, down from 74,109 last quarter. Kimberly now has $46.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $134.97. About 688,256 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 17.40% above currents $41.1 stock price. Targa Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. See Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) latest ratings:

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $620.78M for 18.85 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Wisdomtree India Earnings Fund (EPI) stake by 13,420 shares to 22,495 valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 140,131 shares and now owns 291,355 shares. Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.3% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 4.96 million shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca invested in 3,870 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 74,405 shares. Argent Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 4,875 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Permanens Cap Lp stated it has 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). M&R Mngmt has 1,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd invested in 2,621 shares. Jlb Assoc owns 21,240 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lathrop Invest Mgmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 3,436 shares. Verity Asset Management holds 2,026 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.52% or 282,010 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 10,970 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -1.96% below currents $134.97 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform” rating.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 302,954 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.39 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.