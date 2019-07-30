Azimuth Capital Management Has Decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding By $2.17 Million; Shorts at Blackline (BL) Raised By 7.39%

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) stake by 17.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 11,382 shares as Edwards Lifesciences (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 54,682 shares with $10.46 million value, down from 66,064 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences now has $44.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $215.86. About 370,763 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) had an increase of 7.39% in short interest. BL’s SI was 4.16 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.39% from 3.87M shares previously. With 446,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)’s short sellers to cover BL’s short positions. The SI to Blackline Inc’s float is 9.95%. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 149,446 shares traded. BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has risen 20.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BL News: 16/05/2018 – Continuous Accounting, Intercompany Account Reconciliation And Automation Key Topics At InTheBlack APAC 2018; 03/05/2018 – BlackLine 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BlackLine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BL); 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 24/04/2018 – BlackLine COO To Speak At SuiteWorld18; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 03/05/2018 – BLACKLINE INC BL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $222 MLN TO $225 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Riverbridge Partners Buys New 1.6% Position in Blackline; 10/04/2018 – Blackline Safety offers world’s first BS8484-certified gas detector; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The Company’s solutions enables its clients to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Northland Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Monday, March 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

