Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $2.86 Million; A F L A C (AFL) Share Value Rose While Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 23,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 112,508 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 135,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 1.60 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,596 shares to 87,298 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 49,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,830 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).

