Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake by $325,101; As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Value Rose, Holder Oakbrook Investments Cut Holding

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 146,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.58M, down from 148,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 1.00M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 71,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 311,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03M, down from 382,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 36.30 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capgemini by 114,950 shares to 216,805 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 8,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 34.88 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp by 15,800 shares to 30,150 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

