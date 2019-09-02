Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding; Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund (ASM) Sentiment Is 1.19

Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund (ASM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 16 decreased and sold positions in Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund. The funds in our database now have: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Liberty All-star Mid Cap Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) stake by 17.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 11,382 shares as Edwards Lifesciences (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 54,682 shares with $10.46 million value, down from 66,064 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences now has $45.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Receives FDA Approval For Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 62,955 shares to 206,755 valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) stake by 25,100 shares and now owns 28,400 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $206.50’s average target is -6.91% below currents $221.84 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 25 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $21000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cowen & Co. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.07M for 45.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.0024 during the last trading session, reaching $0.66. About 553,772 shares traded. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has declined 36.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ASM News: 29/03/2018 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results to be Released on Monday, April 2, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Avino Reports Voting Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting; 15/05/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD – AVERAGE REALIZED SELLING PRICES FOR SILVER AND GOLD WERE US$16.73 AND US$1,330 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY IN QTR; 06/04/2018 – AVINO ANNOUNCES FLOW-THROUGH SHARE OFFERING; 08/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. First Quarter 2018 financial results to be released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY REVENUES $8.9 MLN VS $ 9.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD- QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03; 15/05/2018 – Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1Q EPS 2c

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $50.92 million. The firm owns 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims in the state of Durango, Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds 100% interests in the Bralorne mine; and the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in the Lillooet Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, as well as in the Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada.

More notable recent Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Penny Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avino Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Avino Announces Restricted Share Unit and Option Grant – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Avino Announces Final Results From The NorthEast Block Q1-Q2 2019 Drill Campaign at the Bralorne Gold Mine Intercepts 12.35 G/t Gold Over 0.91 Meter and 3.06 G/T Gold Over 2.6 Metres – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results to be Released on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.