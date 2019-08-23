Azimuth Capital Management Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake By $4.05 Million; Bokf Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 93.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 43,077 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 2,784 shares with $263,000 value, down from 45,861 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $67.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.77. About 399,143 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG

Bokf decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf sold 7,405 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Bokf holds 149,063 shares with $8.01M value, down from 156,468 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $176.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 1.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Worldwide Grp Holding A S holds 97,986 shares. Altfest L J And invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Canyon Cap Advsr Lc owns 1.26M shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company holds 1.94 million shares. Mason Street, Wisconsin-based fund reported 100,200 shares. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 4,409 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 0.13% or 27,734 shares in its portfolio. South State Corp, South Carolina-based fund reported 40,601 shares. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,297 shares. Birchview LP invested in 699,011 shares. Northeast Consultants accumulated 7,862 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Invest House Ltd Liability Com owns 22,067 shares. Whitnell & invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 8,994 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 9,382 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 4.63% above currents $95.77 stock price. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 52,596 shares to 87,298 valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 28,606 shares and now owns 364,123 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was raised too.

Bokf increased Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) stake by 42,853 shares to 59,101 valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 14,668 shares and now owns 77,013 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 7.45% above currents $52.92 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $59 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. Nomura downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Monday, March 11 to “Reduce” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,507 are owned by Gideon Cap Advsr. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,311 shares. Utah Retirement reported 455,947 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp reported 724,355 shares stake. Lpl Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 559,423 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company accumulated 10.99 million shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 22.84M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management reported 98,732 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 0.06% or 11,380 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridgewater Associates LP has 48,445 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 741,838 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 9,566 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Ltd Llc holds 2,399 shares.

