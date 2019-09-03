Azimuth Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $972,400; Purecycle (PCYO) Holder Trigran Investments Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 243,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66M, up from 231,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 77,310 shares traded or 208.44% up from the average. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Incorporated invested in 0.74% or 344,327 shares. 111,387 are held by Lynch And Associates In. City Holdings Company owns 76,032 shares. 51.93M were reported by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc, Texas-based fund reported 171,410 shares. Kempen Cap Nv holds 222,149 shares. Capstone Financial reported 3,919 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 16,000 shares. Timber Hill has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Renaissance Grp Ltd accumulated 0.96% or 29,159 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd has 39,851 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,343 shares. Bellecapital Intll reported 10,200 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability has 3.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 458,522 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 13,446 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,646 shares to 58,297 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 12,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,505 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).