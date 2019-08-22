Azimuth Capital Management Has Boosted Bristol (BMY) Holding by $828,375 as Stock Value Declined; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted by $500,490 Its Holding

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 17,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 147,529 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 129,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 6.58 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 78.16M shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 14/03/2018 – GE NAMES DUNCAN BERRY AS CEO OF LM WIND POWER; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 25/04/2018 – GE BOARD NOMINEES ALL RECEIVE ENOUGH VOTES FOR ELECTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Noesis Capital Mangement holds 5,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb stated it has 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lee Danner Bass holds 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 44,638 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Com has 28,772 shares. Hills Financial Bank & Tru Company holds 0.32% or 25,003 shares in its portfolio. 9,383 were accumulated by Finance Advisory Ser. Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 989,293 shares. 7.18M were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp holds 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 3.47M shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc invested in 52,159 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 252,981 shares. 126,342 are held by Kepos Lp. Aviance Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 207,647 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 26,585 shares to 87,202 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,121 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli & Advisers Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Discovery Capital Management Llc Ct holds 3.76% or 3.61M shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corp owns 480 shares. Nexus Invest Management holds 1.15% or 781,885 shares in its portfolio. 13,512 were accumulated by Cap Ca. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.21% or 23,621 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Management Gp Inc holds 94,952 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 218,159 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 218,223 shares. The Georgia-based Narwhal has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 31.26 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Peoples Fin Svcs Corp stated it has 0.49% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fenimore Asset Inc accumulated 42,526 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv owns 40,677 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 9.26M shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Do Investors Like Best About GE Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Whistleblower Sends GE Shares to the Doghouse – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 57,291 shares to 3,588 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,879 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (XOVR).