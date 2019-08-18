Azimuth Capital Management Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $424,923; Share Price Declined; Archon Capital Management Holding in Zix (ZIXI) Trimmed by $5.86 Million as Stock Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 329,934 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 3,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 196,680 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49 million, down from 199,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zix (ZIXI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Zix Stock Surged Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Struggling With Its 0.5% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Zix (ZIXI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 366,800 shares to 796,500 shares, valued at $121.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 80,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 6,400 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 644,949 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 74,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,175 shares. 17,000 are held by Fosun Intll. 17,406 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 171,063 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 389,888 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 66,903 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 92,259 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,741 shares to 15,494 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) by 13,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Benzinga’s Bulls And Bears: Apple, Boeing, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.