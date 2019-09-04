Azimuth Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Wal (WMT) by $417,294; Beach Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by $1.76 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.41M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 208,234 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 4,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 170,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, down from 174,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 5.94M shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS FILES OBJECTIONS AGAINST WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL; 15/05/2018 – `Leery’ Customers Prompt Walmart to Shelve Self-Scanning Service; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 23/04/2018 – WALMART IS GETTING SUPPLIERS TO PUT FOOD ON BLOCKCHAIN TO TRACK; 11/04/2018 – WALMART TO START SELLING SOYLENT MEAL REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of first-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Green New Deal Could Supercharge These Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 300 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp holds 25,875 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 30,131 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 6,479 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 2,000 shares stake. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP has invested 2.64% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Asset One Ltd holds 34,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates has 83,988 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Com (Wy) accumulated 1,180 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Duff Phelps Inv Management invested in 1.01M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Goldman Sachs invested in 0% or 49,923 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 715,557 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 59,038 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Engy Income Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 4.3% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,490 shares to 24,560 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,855 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 26.54 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison Prtn Incorporated owns 11,630 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd invested in 2,022 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 65,462 shares. Finemark National Bank And, a Florida-based fund reported 98,184 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.21% or 11,653 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 0.26% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 38,391 shares. Hightower Advsr holds 0.45% or 683,301 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northpointe Cap Ltd holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 15,274 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,648 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Middleton & Ma owns 3,415 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Inc reported 0.5% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jcic Asset Management Inc reported 9,110 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Commerce Limited Liability Com owns 16,300 shares.