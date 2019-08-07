Azimuth Capital Management Decreased Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $533,025 as Shares Declined; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $735.93 Million as Stock Value Declined

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 47,773 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 50,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $163.71. About 3.32M shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 186.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 5,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $163.71. About 3.32M shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 3% Yield for 3M Stock Makes It an Attractive Value Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is the Worst Finally Behind for 3M Shareholders? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Inv Counsel reported 56,333 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.09% stake. Cambridge Tru accumulated 80,284 shares. Cap Planning Lc holds 1,025 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,727 shares. Dodge And Cox accumulated 16,371 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 2,355 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 4.67M shares. Boltwood Management owns 2,487 shares. Pennsylvania owns 0.9% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 142,647 shares. Earnest Lc holds 0% or 260 shares. American Grp Inc reported 247,153 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,318 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lau Limited Liability Com holds 15,649 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Int’l Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8,340 shares to 70,518 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of stock or 16,065 shares. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Com reported 13,158 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates Inc has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 525 shares. Lathrop Invest Corporation invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 21,086 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 1.47% or 46,398 shares in its portfolio. Provident Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fayez Sarofim Com stated it has 81,494 shares. Connecticut-based Chilton Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 106 were reported by America First Invest Advsrs Limited Liability. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 77 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has 0.63% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 761,887 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 425 shares.