Azimuth Capital Management Decreased By $334,488 Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding; Davidson D A & Company Decreased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Position By $346,795

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Costco Wholesale (COST) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc analyzed 1,267 shares as Costco Wholesale (COST)'s stock rose 14.09%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 44,774 shares with $11.83M value, down from 46,041 last quarter. Costco Wholesale now has $125.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) stake by 49.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company analyzed 8,065 shares as Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE)'s stock rose 8.76%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 8,076 shares with $352,000 value, down from 16,141 last quarter. Hawaiian Elec Industries now has $4.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 232,019 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Among 12 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is 0.16% above currents $285.95 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, September 11 to “Perform”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, September 6. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $32500 target. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, September 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The High Cost of the Banking Business – Nasdaq" on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "In Michigan steel towns, tariffs meant to revive industry cost jobs – Nasdaq" on September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Bank & Trust And invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 1.76% or 10,332 shares. Bender Robert And Associates, a California-based fund reported 1,448 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 2,008 shares stake. Moreover, Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Company has 2.67% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 487,257 shares. 2,238 are owned by Accredited Invsts. Clean Yield holds 716 shares. Somerset Trust holds 1.76% or 12,926 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 53,218 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 930 shares. 1.70M are held by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 232,625 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 11.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Barometer Mngmt Incorporated reported 56,050 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 34,540 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 1,682 shares to 34,074 valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 2,941 shares and now owns 60,118 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries has $3800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -17.44% below currents $45.42 stock price. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, September 13. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, August 9.

Davidson D A & Company increased First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) stake by 48,219 shares to 176,461 valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 10,837 shares and now owns 152,196 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. HE’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Need To Know: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance" on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "First Lady Melania Trump rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019.