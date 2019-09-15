Azimuth Capital Management Cut Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) Stake By $362,732; Viveve Medical (VIVE) Shorts Increased By 31.17%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) had an increase of 31.17% in short interest. VIVE’s SI was 6.38 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31.17% from 4.86M shares previously. With 1.07 million avg volume, 6 days are for Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s short sellers to cover VIVE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0843. About 1.63M shares traded. Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) has declined 91.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVE News: 16/05/2018 – Viveve Announces Initiation of VIVEVE Il Clinical Study; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical: Patricia Scheller Steps Down as CEO to Pursue Other Personal and Business Opportunities; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical Sees 2018 Rev $22M-$24M; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL INC VIVE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $22.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Viveve Announces FDA Approval of IDE to Conduct VIVEVE Il Clinical Study; 10/05/2018 – VIVEVE MEDICAL INC – DURBIN WILL ALSO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Appoints Scott Durbin as Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Viveve Medical: Scheller Will Remain on Board; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company has market cap of $3.79 million. The firm offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 9.10% above currents $54.08 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 11,345 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Wisconsin-based Johnson Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 4,612 shares. Mitchell Mgmt owns 36,008 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Management owns 22,434 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 528 shares. Orrstown Fin Services holds 3,220 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 26,925 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Knott David M owns 0.36% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 15,900 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Town And Country Bancorporation And Dba First Bankers invested in 84,383 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,812 shares. Coastline stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).