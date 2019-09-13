Azimuth Capital Management Cut Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding; Kingstone Companies (KINS) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.59, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 31 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 32 cut down and sold holdings in Kingstone Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 4.79 million shares, down from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kingstone Companies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 13 Increased: 16 New Position: 15.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,877 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 146,045 shares with $16.58M value, down from 148,922 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $57.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.67M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.48M for 6.98 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 220.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 68,521 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) has declined 47.33% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $97.18 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -1.58% below currents $120.53 stock price. Zoetis had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust.

