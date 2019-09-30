Azimuth Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Cypress Capital Management Boosted Position in Mondelez International (MDLZ) as Valuation Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 9,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 226,126 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.29 million, down from 235,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 9.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 275,623 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, up from 269,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 2.58M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 78,265 shares to 155,125 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 20,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree India Earnings Fund (EPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,574 shares to 231,356 shares, valued at $13.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.