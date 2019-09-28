Azimuth Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $465,336 as Shares Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 89.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 89,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 10,800 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 100,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc analyzed 2,248 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 74,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48M, down from 76,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Beyond Meat Rallies As McDonald’s Announces Testing Of Plant-Based Burger In Canada – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.80 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,690 shares to 115,198 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 20,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,942 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “From Red Hat to Boeing: EDPNC’s Chris Chung has been busy in 2019 (so far) – Triangle Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Space Florida and Israeli agency seek entries for tech competition â€” with $2M on the line – Orlando Business Journal” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buckingham Previews Boeing’s Q3: ‘Tactically Bullish’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.