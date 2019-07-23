Azimuth Capital Management Cut Exelon (EXC) Holding by $2.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.51 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 81,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 103,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 15.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 53.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 43,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,031 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 80,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 6.91 million shares traded or 38.42% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 80,545 shares to 108,271 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat’l Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 6,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,005 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Lc reported 0.33% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Heartland Advisors Inc accumulated 273,099 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 48,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 476,937 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Rare Ltd has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 0.56% or 322,000 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability owns 36,090 shares. Energy Income Prns Ltd Com reported 4.17% stake. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp has 24,937 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation And holds 0.05% or 5,653 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.13% stake. Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.05% or 7,048 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Com holds 13,634 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.22M shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 18.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 5,914 shares to 472,314 shares, valued at $39.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.