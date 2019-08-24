Azimuth Capital Management Cut By $2.22 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Shorts at AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GB (ATDRF) Lowered By 4.5%

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 13.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 13,273 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 82,772 shares with $13.84 million value, down from 96,045 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $112.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains

AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GB (OTCMKTS:ATDRF) had a decrease of 4.5% in short interest. ATDRF’s SI was 16.69 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.5% from 17.48 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 166891 days are for AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES GB (OTCMKTS:ATDRF)’s short sellers to cover ATDRF’s short positions. It closed at $6.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of $5.86 billion. It offers services and products to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. It has a 25.73 P/E ratio. The firm provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.30% above currents $159.98 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 129,290 shares to 154,461 valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 73,349 shares and now owns 145,522 shares. Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) was raised too.