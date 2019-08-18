Azimuth Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB); As Angiodynamics (ANGO) Stock Price Rose, Lapides Asset Management Lowered Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 151.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 52,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 87,298 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55M, up from 34,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP); 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users; 22/05/2018 – GAME PLAN ON ELECTIONS IS COMBINATION OF Al TOOLS, COOPERATION WITH AUTHORITIES AND TRANSPARENCY – ZUCKERBERG; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Eliminating the Platform Fee on Fundraisers for Personal Causes; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives; 16/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months. Via @KurtWagner8 and @ranimolla:; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc. (ANGO) by 58.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 25,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 61,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 96,711 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Sees FY18 Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49 million for 118.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 39,240 shares to 186,500 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

