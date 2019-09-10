Azimuth Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Reins Grp Of America (RGA); Spindletop Capital Lowered Its Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) by $1.29 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Reins Grp Of America (RGA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 48,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Reins Grp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.14. About 301,684 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.72 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc Inc owns 292,671 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc holds 0.02% or 5,501 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Management owns 9,125 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Inc has 0.38% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 16.31 million shares. 1,110 are held by First Personal Fincl Serv. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 685 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.49% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 524,502 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 539 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 41 shares. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 7,491 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa holds 0.08% or 15,948 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has 5,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust has 41,183 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 417 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $866.60M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 278,600 were accumulated by Willis Inv Counsel. Vanguard Group Inc owns 5.96M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 11,066 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 30,964 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.03% or 13,501 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 42,416 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 287,635 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0.05% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 4,565 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 22 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 47,849 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel has 7,694 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Globeflex LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 10,649 shares.