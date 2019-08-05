Azimuth Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA); Janney Montgomery Scott Holding in Universal Display (OLED) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 3,729 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 6,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $205.49. About 2.37M shares traded or 260.07% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 28,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 364,123 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, up from 335,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 19/04/2018 – Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,357 shares. 10,000 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 282,100 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 2,114 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13,708 shares. Shelton Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 16,862 shares. World Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 2,417 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% or 34,594 shares. M&T State Bank, a New York-based fund reported 4,158 shares. Hl Finance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 27,207 are owned by Beaconlight Limited Liability Company. Citadel Ltd has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 21,632 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 23,863 shares to 32,631 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishs Core Sp Smcp Etf (IJR) by 85,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 807,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 30,560 shares to 93,895 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,784 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodnow Investment Gp Limited Co stated it has 0.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Barnett & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 157,079 shares or 1.89% of the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel invested in 2.33% or 314,760 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.89 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 15.82M shares. Pnc Serv reported 9.93M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). King Luther accumulated 99,697 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc invested in 0.09% or 14,680 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 16,180 shares. Monetta Fin Svcs stated it has 0.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Company stated it has 76,488 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management reported 17,500 shares.