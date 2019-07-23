Azimuth Capital Management Boosted Position in Chevron (CVX); Jefferies Group Raised Cisco Sys (Put) (CSCO) Stake by $4.47 Million

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) (CSCO) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 84,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01 million, up from 360,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 9.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 6,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62M, up from 136,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $125.31. About 3.08M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited owns 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,420 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 425,598 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 16.18 million shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Street Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192.58M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 427,788 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na has invested 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cincinnati Insurance Com has 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.24M shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 531,629 are held by Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 145,963 shares. Fulton National Bank Na has 0.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.61% or 76,865 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 34,430 shares to 33,070 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 164,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,437 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc (Call).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 149,310 shares to 84,193 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,773 shares, and cut its stake in Dassault Systems Sa (DASTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bankshares holds 57,123 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Twin Mngmt has 160,859 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Co holds 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 39,574 shares. 722 are owned by Kwmg Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 759,716 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has 21,640 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,605 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Co holds 1.06% or 36,492 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ashford Management has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Modera Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parsec Financial Mngmt owns 149,366 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtn holds 4,543 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.