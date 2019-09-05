Azimuth Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $8.73 Million as Shares Rose; First Allied Advisory Services Trimmed Unilever Plc (UL) Stake by $496,527

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 151.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 52,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 87,298 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55M, up from 34,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.34. About 3.27 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 19/03/2018 – VANITY FAIR: Breaking: Zuckerberg’s Russia nightmare deepens as Alex Stamos, Facebook’s security chief, steps down over; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to centralise privacy settings

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 8,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,949 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 20,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 179,016 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO APPLY BOTH UK AND DUTCH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODES; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 149,310 shares to 84,193 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 5,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,122 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Com accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Rech Investors holds 3.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 71.67M shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 55,000 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 11,425 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 14,082 shares. Dillon Assocs has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv stated it has 50,374 shares. Pillar Pacific Lc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% or 239 shares in its portfolio. 1.08M are held by Cantillon Cap Mgmt Llc. Rh Dinel Counsel reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Unilever goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 5,029 shares to 11,895 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,389 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).