Azimuth Capital Management Boosted Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding; Steadfast Capital Management LP Upped Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $7.14 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 16,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 38,156 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, up from 21,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 324,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 7.04M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.41 million, up from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 129.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.13M were accumulated by Sustainable Growth Advisers L P. Next Financial Grp Inc owns 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth accumulated 2,792 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Cap Inv Service Of America has invested 2.8% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 6,250 were reported by Violich Cap Mgmt Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 26,729 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Arkansas-based Meridian has invested 1.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 9,491 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.71% stake. Bamco New York stated it has 237,904 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 158,833 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,248 shares to 74,448 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Experian Plc (EXPGY) by 93,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,250 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial stated it has 37,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glendon Cap Mgmt Lp holds 225,169 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Lonestar Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 320,000 shares. Jet Capital Investors LP reported 970,000 shares stake. Moreover, Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Corp has 0.9% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Franklin Res has 404,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 1,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Mechanics Comml Bank Department owns 16,113 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 759,079 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 454 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 2,346 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kempen Capital Nv holds 0% or 1,434 shares. Steadfast Mngmt LP holds 7.04 million shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,517 shares.