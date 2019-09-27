Azimuth Capital Management Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $4.48 Million; Shares Declined; As First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Valuation Rose, South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted by $359,250 Its Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 140,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 291,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50 million, up from 151,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.02M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 11,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 23,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, up from 11,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 114,546 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,844 shares to 215,508 shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 31,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,437 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Co accumulated 136,440 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Cim Ltd Co has 0.21% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,366 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic has 0.73% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park Presidio Cap Limited Liability owns 3.25% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 800,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 25,785 shares. Auxier Asset Management has 6,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% or 57,452 shares in its portfolio. Conning Incorporated invested in 8,840 shares. Qs Limited Liability Co reported 12,074 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt owns 44,780 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 272 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na reported 12,152 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,634 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,353 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. Denny Michael B. also bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31. The insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought $184,830. DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of stock or 218 shares.