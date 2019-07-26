Azimuth Capital Management Boosted Its Canadian Nat’l Railway (CNI) Holding by $609,383; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Its Holding by $722,125 as Shares Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 33,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 717,772 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat’l Railway (CNI) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 6,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,005 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, up from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat’l Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.86. About 748,835 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy reaches final commissioning step for Cameron LNG Train 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy Declares Common And Preferred Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04M for 28.98 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

