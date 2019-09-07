Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.53 N/A -2.89 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and XBiotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 4.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 359.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.1 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. Its rival XBiotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. XBiotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aytu BioScience Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 47.56% and its consensus target price is $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 18.9%. Insiders held 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 20.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. was more bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.