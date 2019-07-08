Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.72 N/A -7.14 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aytu BioScience Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aytu BioScience Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.7 and 4.4. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 23 and 23 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aytu BioScience Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 97.60% and its consensus target price is $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 26.4% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.