Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Since Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.37 N/A -2.89 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Aytu BioScience Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 4.59 beta indicates that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 359.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aytu BioScience Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 68.5%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.