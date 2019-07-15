Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.54 N/A -7.14 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.98 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc.’s current beta is 4.67 and it happens to be 367.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s beta is 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.7 and 4.4. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.5 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aytu BioScience Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 34.68% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 76.4% respectively. 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has 162.49% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.