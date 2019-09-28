Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 8.07M -2.89 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 52 2.06 1.69B 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. 586,738,403.37% -81% -40.2% Novo Nordisk A/S 3,274,559,193.95% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a 4.59 beta, while its volatility is 359.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aytu BioScience Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Novo Nordisk A/S has an average price target of $400, with potential upside of 674.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aytu BioScience Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 9.8% respectively. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.